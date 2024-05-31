Tuned to Yesterday Presents, 'Radio Was There: D-Day'

During the Second World War, Americans received their news of the conflict in the European and Pacific theaters from newspapers and brief radio newscasts. But on June 6, 1944, major radio networks banded together and presented a full day of rolling coverage to document what is regarded as one of the most important days of World War II.

Mark Lavonier hosts this Tuned to Yesterday special on the 80th anniversary of the invasion with the sounds of news, on-the-scene accounts and how other programs scheduled to air that day handled this major military action that changed the course of the war. Listen to this special presentation of Tuned to Yesterday on Thursday, June 6 at 10 p.m. on WRVO.

