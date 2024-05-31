© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tuned to Yesterday Presents, 'Radio Was There: D-Day'

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published May 31, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT

During the Second World War, Americans received their news of the conflict in the European and Pacific theaters from newspapers and brief radio newscasts. But on June 6, 1944, major radio networks banded together and presented a full day of rolling coverage to document what is regarded as one of the most important days of World War II.

Mark Lavonier hosts this Tuned to Yesterday special on the 80th anniversary of the invasion with the sounds of news, on-the-scene accounts and how other programs scheduled to air that day handled this major military action that changed the course of the war. Listen to this special presentation of Tuned to Yesterday on Thursday, June 6 at 10 p.m. on WRVO.
Station Announcement
WRVO Public Media
See stories by WRVO Public Media