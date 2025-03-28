WRVO is moving to 91.7-FM in Rome on April 7

Listeners to WRVO in Rome may have experienced interference to our broadcast signal at 92.3-FM within the past year or so. Although we can't do much about the interference, we can do the next best thing: we can move to a new address on the dial! WRVO will start broadcasting from 91.7-FM in Rome on Monday, April 7.

You'll still hear everything you previously heard from WRVO at 92.3-FM, just a few clicks to the left at 91.7. We expect this will be a much better option for our Rome listeners. This is the first of a two-step process which will eventually take our service in Rome to 91.5-FM, probably later this year.

In the meantime, if you have any questions about why this is happening, please email them to feedback@wrvo.org. And enjoy a much clearer WRVO signal at 91.7-FM starting Monday, April 7!