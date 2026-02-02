Special: 'The Future of ICE' from 'The Middle with Jeremy Hobson' airs February 3

WRVO presents a special broadcast of "The Middle with Jeremy Hobson," recorded Thursday, January 29, before a live audience in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The shooting death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by federal authorities has sparked national outrage and a debate about the future of immigration enforcement and American democracy. In this special program, host Jeremy Hobson hears directly from Twin Cities residents to understand the local impact of this national flashpoint. What message do they have for the rest of the country?

Jeremy is joined by Minnesota Public Radio’s Catherine Richert and a live studio audience to navigate the complex issues and emotions surrounding the recent events in Minneapolis.

"The Future of ICE" from "The Middle with Jeremy Hobson" airs Tuesday, February 3, at 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on WRVO. Listen on-air, online, and with your smart speaker. Just ask it to "play WRVO."