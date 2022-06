Old Forge

Old Forge is your nearby gateway to the Adirondacks. Whether you’re relaxing by a lakeshore campfire, hiking family-friendly woodland and mountain trails, paddling lakes and rivers, or exploring by mountain bike, rail bike, or horseback, Old Forge has your adventure. Old Forge is also home to VIEW, the largest arts center in the Adirondacks, and lots of unique galleries, shops and restaurants. Old Forge is so close by… yet a world apart.