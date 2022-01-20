22 tips for 2022

-
Making exercise a daily habit can feel daunting if it feels like it counts only when you go all in. Instead, remember that every small movement counts.
It can be tempting to say yes to things you just don't want to do if it means avoiding conflict. It turns out a common mistake is giving too much of an explanation or being over-apologetic.
If you want to be a better listener, the first step is to stop talking.
There are lots of benefits to creating art. Experts say if you spend just 10 minutes of random art-making, it will help you kick-start the habit — no creative inspiration required.
Avoiding money issues is often at the expense of our longer-term financial — and mental — wellbeing. To upend problematic money behavior, try doing an audit of your last few money interactions.
Next time, if you find yourself interested in someone, try giving them your number. Focus on creating a mutually pleasant interaction, and let the other person decide if they want to hit you up.
Feeling "lazy" is probably more a sign of needing to take a break, not do more. Try the values clarification exercise to help get rid of the guilt of not doing "enough."
Impulse shopping feels good in the moment, but it can impede your long-term savings goals. This shopping tip will help separate fleeting fun from sustained satisfaction.
If you're interested in breaking into weightlifting, try practicing the movements at home first by using basic household items, like a broom, and free video tutorials online to guide you.
The first step in cutting back on plastic is understanding what you're using and how much of it. Do an audit of the plastics in your home to get a sense of how much plastic you use.