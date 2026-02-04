Milan Winter Olympics

-
NPR reporters visited the Milan Olympic Village in the days before the opening ceremony to investigate the dining hall dessert situation and other pressing questions.
-
The Winter Olympics bring hundreds of the world's best winter athletes to northern Italy, where they will face off in 16 different sports across 2 1/2 weeks. Here's how to follow along.
-
The 41-year-old's remarkable comeback from retirement was thrown into jeopardy after she hurt her knee during a crash in competition last week. But that won't keep her from racing in the Olympics.
-
The Winter Olympics promise plenty of high adrenaline, fierce competition, historic firsts and emotional moments over 2 1/2 weeks. Here are some of the names and narratives to keep an eye on.