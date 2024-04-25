Watch live: President Biden in Syracuse to announce $6.1 in CHIPS and Science grants for Micron

President Joe Biden is in Syracuse Thursday afternoon to announce the preliminary agreement between the Department of Commerce and Micron providing Idaho-based company with up to $6.14 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act.

Ellen Abbott / WRVO Protesters outside the Museum of Science and Technology Thursday, where President Biden was scheduled to speak

Biden landed in Syracuse on Air Force One just after 12:30 p.m. He was greeted on the tarmac by a number of state and local officials, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

In addition to the $6.14 billion in direct funds, the U.S. Department of Commerce said the CHIPS Program Office would also make up to $7.5 billion of proposed loans available to Micron under the preliminary memorandum of terms.

Biden will be speaking at the Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) in Syracuse's Armory Square. Traffic around the area has been closed since Wednesday night.

Outside the MOST, more than a hundred people protested Biden's visit, holding Palestinian flags and calling for an end to the fighting in Gaza.

Biden is expected to begin his remarks around 2:00 p.m. You can watch live below.