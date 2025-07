#1368, Series, Adventures by Morse “The Cobra King Strikes Back” Part 7 6/2/46 Syndicated, One Man’s Family “The Book of Teddy – Book 78 Chapter 23” 10/4/50 NBC, Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar “The Alvin Summers Matter” Part 2 10/25/55 CBS.

Tuned to Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier.