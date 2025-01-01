© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WRVO 2025 Election Results

Polls in New York close at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 4. Refresh this page for live, unofficial results from the WRVO news team and the Associated Press as they become available.

AP Election Results

Loading...

Local County Board of Elections