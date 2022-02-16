Biden tells the National Archives to turn over Trump White House visitor logs

President Biden has instructed the National Archives to release visitor logs from the Trump White House in the next 15 days to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Former President Donald Trump had claimed the records — which show dates and times of appointments people make to enter the White House complex — were subject to executive privilege.

But White House counsel Dana Remus said in a letter to the Archives that the Biden administration routinely releases the logs, as did the Obama administration.

"Preserving the confidentiality of this type of record generally is not necessary to protect long-term institutional interests of the Executive Branch," Remus wrote.

This story originally appeared in the Morning Edition live blog.

