NPR/Ipsos poll: many Americans say the U.S. is not a moral leader but want it to be

Sixty-one percent of Americans say the U.S. should be a moral leader, but only 39% believe it currently is—down from 60% in 2017 in a similar NPR/Ipsos survey of American attitudes

Washington D.C.; January 9, 2026 – A new NPR/Ipsos poll reveals a widening gap between American aspirations for the country's global role and the current reality. While a majority of Americans across the political spectrum believe the United States should act as a moral leader on the world stage, confidence that the nation currently fulfills that role has dropped precipitously since 2017, when a similar survey was last conducted.

Among the 1,021 Americans surveyed, 61% say the U.S. should be a moral leader. However, only 39% believe the nation actually is a moral leader today — a sharp decline from 60% in 2017. The survey also highlights concerns regarding America's standing in the world. Half of all respondents (50%) say the U.S. has been losing influence over the last five years. In contrast, 57% of those polled view China as gaining influence — a view shared broadly by Republicans, Democrats, and Independents alike.

Attitudes toward the purpose of foreign policy have also shifted. Overall, 46% of Americans say U.S. foreign policy should focus on enriching America and Americans, a five percentage point increase from 2017, when 41% agreed with this statement.

The data exposes a sharp partisan divide regarding these priorities. Republicans favor an inward-looking approach, with 67% stating that foreign policy should focus on benefiting America and 56% preferring that the U.S. stay out of other nations' affairs. Conversely, 52% of Democrats say the U.S. should prioritize promoting democracy and human rights abroad.

In one example, 60% of Democrats and 43% of Independents say the U.S. is not giving Ukraine enough support, while 31% of Republicans say it is giving too much. Meanwhile, a near inverse is true: 62% of Democrats and 55% of Independents believe the U.S. is giving Russia too much support, while 32% of Republicans say the U.S. is doing so.

Additionally, 36% of Americans believe the U.S. would have a responsibility to defend Taiwan, including sending troops, should China use military force to take the self-governing island. However, a plurality of 41% say they don't know whether the U.S. should defend Taiwan militarily if China uses force.

Key Findings:

The U.S. Role as Moral Leader

61% say the U.S. should be a moral leader

39% say the U.S. is a moral leader (down from 60% in 2017)

Global Influence

57% say China has been gaining influence

50% say the U.S. has been losing influence

Foreign Policy Priorities

Enriching America: 46% overall agree foreign policy should focus on enriching America (up from 41% in 2017).

Republican Priorities: 67% say policy should focus on benefiting America; 56% prefer the U.S. stay out of other nations' affairs.

Democratic Priorities: 52% say policy should prioritize promoting democracy and human rights abroad.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Read NPR's full report here: https://www.npr.org/2026/01/09/nx-s1-5671094/npr-ipsos-us-opinion-poll-foreign-affairs

Read the survey methodology here:

https://www.ipsos.com/sites/default/files/ct/news/documents/2026-01/NPR%20Foreign%20Policy%20Attitudes%20Topline%2012.09.2025.pdf

An NPR app exclusive podcast – NPR Explains: The Changing World Order – launches January 20. Hosted by International Correspondent Lauren Frayer, this three-episode series will feature contributions from NPR's correspondents, including Domenico Montanaro, Frank Langfitt, National Security Correspondent Greg Myre, Russia Correspondent Charles Maynes, China Correspondent Jennifer Pak, and Latin America Correspondent Eyder Peralta.

About NPR:

NPR's rigorous reporting and unsurpassed storytelling connect with millions of Americans every day — on the air, online, and in person. NPR was founded on a mission to create a more informed public — one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and more than a dozen international bureaus, NPR and its Member organizations are never far from where a story is unfolding. Listeners and readers can find NPR everywhere — through their local Member stations ( npr.org/stations ), online at NPR.org , wherever podcasts are available, and by downloading the NPR App. The NPR app brings together the best of the NPR Network from around the world and right in your community — live radio, podcasts, the latest local and national news, and more — available wherever you are and whenever you want. Get more information at npr.org/about and by following NPR Extra on Facebook , LinkedIn , Threads , and Instagram .

Press Contact:

NPR Communications

mediarelations@npr.org



Copyright 2026 NPR