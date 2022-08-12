NPR wins six Edward R Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced today the 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award recipients and NPR earned 6 awards and Member stations earned 26!

Congratulations to: Audrey Carlsen, Pien Huang, Connie Hanzhang Jin, Zach Levitt, and Daniel Wood – along with Selena Simmons-Duffin, Alyson Hurt, Tien Le, Koko Nakajima, Ruth Talbot, Thomas Wilburn, Carmel Wroth, Stephanie Adeline, and Sean McMinn for the award in Radio Network: Digital for "COVID-19 Trackers"

Congratulations to: Meredith Rizzo, Ryan Kellman, Emily Vaughn, Carmel Wroth, Deborah Franklin, Thomas Wilburn, Connie Hanzhang Jin, Zach Levitt, Alyson Hurt, Lee Smith for the award in Radio Network: Excellence in Innovation for the "Joy Generator".

Congratulations to: Chris Benderev, Kelly McEvers, Alison MacAdam & the Embedded team for the Radio Network: Excellence in Writing award for "NPR's Embedded: The Capital Gazette"

Congratulations to: Frank Langfitt, Jessica Beck and Nishant Dahiya, for the Radio Network: Feature Reporting award for "Pair Your Pints With a Trip Through History on This British Pub Crawl Across London."

Congratulations to Joseph Shapiro from the NPR Investigations team, in collaboration with Teresa Wiltz of POLITICO and Eli Hager of the Marshall Project, for the Radio Network: Investigative Reporting award for "How States Charge the Poorest Families and Children for the Cost of Foster Care"

Congratulations to: Quil Lawrence, Gregory Warner, Jess Jiang, Lu Olkowski & the Rough Translation Team for the Radio Network: Podcasts award for "Home/Front: Marla's War"

Member Station Awards:

Public Radio Stations Across The Country Win 26 National Murrow Awards

/ RTDNA / RTDNA Murrow Medallion

News Documentary

The Essential Workers of the Climate Crisis

WNYC Studios (in partnership with The New Yorker)

New York, NY

Digital

Class of COVID-19: An Education Crisis for Florida's Vulnerable Students

Florida Public Media (in partnership with WLRN, WGCU, WFSU, WUSF, WMFE, WUCF, WPBT/WXEL, WJCT, WEDU, WUWF)

Miami, FL

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Unseen: The Boy Victims of the Sex Trade

WGBH-FM

Boston, MA

Excellence in Sound

'Time To Cut Losses': Inside The Final Days of a Boston Restaurant

WBUR-FM

Boston, MA

Excellence in Writing

Who is Buried in this Cemetery on 51st Street in Austin?

KUT-FM

Austin, TX

Feature Reporting

Who is Buried in this Cemetery on 51st Street in Austin?

KUT-FM

Austin, TX

Hard News

Female Ex-Lifeguards Describe Decades of Sexual Abuse at Chicago's Beaches and Pools

WBEZ-FM

Chicago, IL

Investigative Reporting

Buried Secrets: WBEZ's Investigation Into Chicago Lifeguard Sexual Abuse

WBEZ-FM

Chicago, IL

News Documentary

An Investigation Into Deadly COVID-19 Outbreaks at Foster Farms

KQED

San Francisco, CA

News Series

Pandemic Generation

WBUR-FM

Boston, MA

Overall Excellence

Texas Public Radio

Texas Public Radio

San Antonio, TX

Podcast

Relative Fiction

OPB

Portland, OR

Sports Reporting

How Major League Soccer Passed Over San Antonio for Austin

Texas Standard (in partnership with Texas Public Radio)

Austin, TX

Digital

Vermont Public Radio Digital

Vermont Public Radio

Colchester, VT

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

KUNR's Youth Media Program

KUNR Public Radio (in partnership with Washoe County School District & Report for America)

Reno, NV

Excellence in Innovation

20 Years Later: Vermonters Remember Sept. 11

Vermont Public Radio

Burlington, VT

Excellence in Sound

Sea Otters — The Guardians Of Monterey Bay's Kelp Forest

90.3 KAZU Public Radio

Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz, CA

Excellence in Writing

David Condos

High Plains Public Radio

Garden City, KS

Feature Reporting

A Boise Nurse Shares Her Frontline Experience Through Poetry

Boise State Public Radio

Boise, ID

Investigative Reporting

Distance-Learning Investigation: Shortfall In Student Engagement Despite High Attendance Numbers

KVPR

Fresno, CA

Hard News

Migrants Expelled

KTEP-FM

El Paso, TX

News Documentary

The Rural Doctor Is In

WKSU-FM

Akron, OH

News Series

COVID-19 in Virginia Prisons

WVTF/Radio IQ

Roanoke, VA

Overall Excellence

WVTF/Radio IQ Overall Excellence

WVTF/Radio IQ

Roanoke, VA

Podcast

Fireline

Montana Public Radio (in partnership with University of Montana College of Business)

Missoula, MT

Sports Reporting

Diversifying the Adirondacks One Whitewater Rafting Trip (or Hike) at a Time

North Country Public Radio

Canton, NY

The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Murrow Award winning stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics. Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.