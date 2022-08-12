NPR wins six Edward R Murrow Awards
The Radio Television Digital News Association announced today the 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award recipients and NPR earned 6 awards and Member stations earned 26!
Congratulations to: Audrey Carlsen, Pien Huang, Connie Hanzhang Jin, Zach Levitt, and Daniel Wood – along with Selena Simmons-Duffin, Alyson Hurt, Tien Le, Koko Nakajima, Ruth Talbot, Thomas Wilburn, Carmel Wroth, Stephanie Adeline, and Sean McMinn for the award in Radio Network: Digital for "COVID-19 Trackers"
Congratulations to: Meredith Rizzo, Ryan Kellman, Emily Vaughn, Carmel Wroth, Deborah Franklin, Thomas Wilburn, Connie Hanzhang Jin, Zach Levitt, Alyson Hurt, Lee Smith for the award in Radio Network: Excellence in Innovation for the "Joy Generator".
Congratulations to: Chris Benderev, Kelly McEvers, Alison MacAdam & the Embedded team for the Radio Network: Excellence in Writing award for "NPR's Embedded: The Capital Gazette"
Congratulations to: Frank Langfitt, Jessica Beck and Nishant Dahiya, for the Radio Network: Feature Reporting award for "Pair Your Pints With a Trip Through History on This British Pub Crawl Across London."
Congratulations to Joseph Shapiro from the NPR Investigations team, in collaboration with Teresa Wiltz of POLITICO and Eli Hager of the Marshall Project, for the Radio Network: Investigative Reporting award for "How States Charge the Poorest Families and Children for the Cost of Foster Care"
Congratulations to: Quil Lawrence, Gregory Warner, Jess Jiang, Lu Olkowski & the Rough Translation Team for the Radio Network: Podcasts award for "Home/Front: Marla's War"
Member Station Awards:
Public Radio Stations Across The Country Win 26 National Murrow Awards
News Documentary
The Essential Workers of the Climate Crisis
WNYC Studios (in partnership with The New Yorker)
New York, NY
Digital
Class of COVID-19: An Education Crisis for Florida's Vulnerable Students
Florida Public Media (in partnership with WLRN, WGCU, WFSU, WUSF, WMFE, WUCF, WPBT/WXEL, WJCT, WEDU, WUWF)
Miami, FL
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Unseen: The Boy Victims of the Sex Trade
WGBH-FM
Boston, MA
Excellence in Sound
'Time To Cut Losses': Inside The Final Days of a Boston Restaurant
WBUR-FM
Boston, MA
Excellence in Writing
Who is Buried in this Cemetery on 51st Street in Austin?
KUT-FM
Austin, TX
Feature Reporting
Who is Buried in this Cemetery on 51st Street in Austin?
KUT-FM
Austin, TX
Hard News
Female Ex-Lifeguards Describe Decades of Sexual Abuse at Chicago's Beaches and Pools
WBEZ-FM
Chicago, IL
Investigative Reporting
Buried Secrets: WBEZ's Investigation Into Chicago Lifeguard Sexual Abuse
WBEZ-FM
Chicago, IL
News Documentary
An Investigation Into Deadly COVID-19 Outbreaks at Foster Farms
KQED
San Francisco, CA
News Series
WBUR-FM
Boston, MA
Overall Excellence
Texas Public Radio
San Antonio, TX
Podcast
OPB
Portland, OR
Sports Reporting
How Major League Soccer Passed Over San Antonio for Austin
Texas Standard (in partnership with Texas Public Radio)
Austin, TX
Digital
Vermont Public Radio
Colchester, VT
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
KUNR Public Radio (in partnership with Washoe County School District & Report for America)
Reno, NV
Excellence in Innovation
20 Years Later: Vermonters Remember Sept. 11
Vermont Public Radio
Burlington, VT
Excellence in Sound
Sea Otters — The Guardians Of Monterey Bay's Kelp Forest
90.3 KAZU Public Radio
Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz, CA
Excellence in Writing
High Plains Public Radio
Garden City, KS
Feature Reporting
A Boise Nurse Shares Her Frontline Experience Through Poetry
Boise State Public Radio
Boise, ID
Investigative Reporting
Distance-Learning Investigation: Shortfall In Student Engagement Despite High Attendance Numbers
KVPR
Fresno, CA
Hard News
KTEP-FM
El Paso, TX
News Documentary
WKSU-FM
Akron, OH
News Series
WVTF/Radio IQ
Roanoke, VA
Overall Excellence
WVTF/Radio IQ Overall Excellence
WVTF/Radio IQ
Roanoke, VA
Podcast
Montana Public Radio (in partnership with University of Montana College of Business)
Missoula, MT
Sports Reporting
Diversifying the Adirondacks One Whitewater Rafting Trip (or Hike) at a Time
North Country Public Radio
Canton, NY
The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Murrow Award winning stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics. Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.
