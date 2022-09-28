© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Live updates: Hurricane Ian barrels toward South Carolina with landfall expected today

WRVO | By NPR News
Published September 28, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
Large portions of South and North Carolina face risks of flash flooding from Hurricane Ian, and Charleston, S.C., is already reporting flooded streets due to the large storm's heavy rain.

As Ian revives to hurricane status over the Atlantic, Florida's Gulf Coast launches rescue and recovery efforts. Up to 8 inches of rain is forecast for Charleston.

Here's what we're following:

  • More than 2 million households in Florida are still without power.
  • Insurance claims by businesses and homeowners in Florida are expected to be as high as $40-50 billion.
  • Houses in Fort Myers Beach were simply washed away in one of the starkest scenes of devastation.

