Live updates: Hurricane Ian barrels toward South Carolina with landfall expected today
As Ian revives to hurricane status over the Atlantic, Florida's Gulf Coast launches rescue and recovery efforts. Up to 8 inches of rain is forecast for Charleston.
Here's what we're following:
- More than 2 million households in Florida are still without power.
- Insurance claims by businesses and homeowners in Florida are expected to be as high as $40-50 billion.
- Houses in Fort Myers Beach were simply washed away in one of the starkest scenes of devastation.