Ian has made landfall in southwest Florida's Lee County after strengthening into a brutal, historic-sized Category 4 storm, with top winds of 150 mph — just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status — and a threat of a surge of up to 18 feet in the Fort Myers area.
Such massive storms are fairly rare, and it's even more rare for them to make landfall. NOAA says that for such storms, "catastrophic damage will occur" with electricity outages "for weeks or months."
Hurricane Ian delivered an eerie omen to coastal Florida residents Wednesday morning: Its winds pulled massive amounts of water out of Tampa Bay and other areas.
Cuban officials said they had begun to restore some power Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity to the entire island.
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, gaining top winds of 155 mph. Forecasters said the Fort Myers area could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet.
Various counties across central Florida are opening up various shelters for the general population. Here are some of the resources being made available for the homeless.