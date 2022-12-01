Nazareth College student banned from campus after rape accusation

A Nazareth College student has been accused of raping a fellow student.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Joshua Mundia of Pittsford on Wednesday night and charged him with third-degree rape, a felony. He was remanded to Monroe County Jail. An order of protection was also issued.

The Sheriff's Office said a female student went to the college’s public safety on Tuesday night to report the incident. Friends then took her to a hospital.

Nazareth College has since banned Mundia from the Pittsford campus.

“Sadly, the incidence of sexual and relationship assault and violence riddles our society and is especially prevalent in youth populations,” Nazareth President Beth Paul said in a statement.

“For far too long, stigma has led to under-reporting, lack of support, and insufficient prevention education. While sexual and relationship assault and violence is a distressing topic, it is imperative that we talk openly about this reality in our society.”

About 13% of college students are sexually assaulted. And an estimated 1 in 5 female survivors aged 18 to 24 report incidents to law enforcement. That’s according to RAINN, an organization that runs the national sexual assault hotline.

Of incidents reported, RAINN states that 8 out of 10 rapes were committed by someone the victim knows.

Data from the Department of Education shows that Nazareth ranks 74th in the state for overall reported incidents on campus. Rochester Institute of Technology and the University of Rochester rank within the top 10.

