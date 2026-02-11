Watertown budget faces potential increase of about $5 million

Watertown City Council members said they’re all ears for ideas from the community that might help them navigate the upcoming budget season.

After a difficult budget season last year, Watertown City Manager Eric Wagenaar is presenting preliminary numbers early to the council to show the city’s financial state.

"(This is) us, as a staff, sitting down and looking at, 'What are the strategic goals and priorities?’ so we're not just going back and reinventing this every year,” said Wagenaar. "Having a 5-year plan, have a 10-year plan, have a 15-year plan."

Those numbers show a proposed 2026-2027 budget of about $63.6 million, up about $5 million from last year.

Council member Ben Schoen said he’s extremely concerned and thinks the city will have to consider cutting jobs.

"Even if we raise the taxes 50 percent on the levy this year, next year we're going to have to raise them 40 percent just to keep up with employment contributions,” he said.

Mayor Sarah Compo Pierce said there will likely be difficult decisions ahead and is open to feedback from city staff members and the community.

"I think it’s incumbent upon the council to think about, 'What services can we do without as a city? What can we scale back on?'" she said.

The official budget presentation is scheduled for March 20. The council will have to adopt a budget by June 1.