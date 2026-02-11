© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watertown budget faces potential increase of about $5 million

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published February 11, 2026 at 5:16 AM EST
File Photo

Watertown City Council members said they’re all ears for ideas from the community that might help them navigate the upcoming budget season.

After a difficult budget season last year, Watertown City Manager Eric Wagenaar is presenting preliminary numbers early to the council to show the city’s financial state.

"(This is) us, as a staff, sitting down and looking at, 'What are the strategic goals and priorities?’ so we're not just going back and reinventing this every year,” said Wagenaar. "Having a 5-year plan, have a 10-year plan, have a 15-year plan."

Those numbers show a proposed 2026-2027 budget of about $63.6 million, up about $5 million from last year.

Council member Ben Schoen said he’s extremely concerned and thinks the city will have to consider cutting jobs.

"Even if we raise the taxes 50 percent on the levy this year, next year we're going to have to raise them 40 percent just to keep up with employment contributions,” he said.

Mayor Sarah Compo Pierce said there will likely be difficult decisions ahead and is open to feedback from city staff members and the community.

"I think it’s incumbent upon the council to think about, 'What services can we do without as a city? What can we scale back on?'" she said.

The official budget presentation is scheduled for March 20. The council will have to adopt a budget by June 1.
Tags
Regional NewsWatertown budgetWatertown city councilWatertown
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
Related Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now