Rachel Waldholz Joins NPR's Climate Team

In a note to newsroom staff, Chief Science Editor Andrea Kissack announced the following update:

We are thrilled to share the news that Rachel Waldholz will join the climate team later this month as an editor with a focus on developing station climate reporting capacity. She will also be working on helping us to expand our NPR multiplatform climate reporting. This position is a one year grant funded position.

Rachel is a climate and energy journalist with a focus on in-depth storytelling. She worked most recently as a reporter for Gimlet Media's groundbreaking climate solutions podcast, How to Save a Planet, where she produced episodes on the inside history of UN climate negotiations, the high school kids who shook up European energy politics and landmark climate legislation in the U.S.

Rachel was based in Europe for several years, including as a 2018 Robert Bosch Foundation Fellow in Berlin, Germany. Before that, she covered the energy industry, state politics and climate change for Alaska Public Media in Anchorage, where she helped create the podcasts Midnight Oil and The Big Thaw, about the history of Alaska's oil industry and the impacts of climate change in the state. Midnight Oil received a 2017 grant from NPR's Story Lab. In 2015, she was part of the inaugural group of member station reporters in NPR's Energy and Environment Collaborative. Rachel got her start in public radio at KCAW Raven Radio in Sitka, Alaska. She is a graduate of the U.C. Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

Rachel's first day will be April 24th. Please join us in welcoming Rachel to NPR!

