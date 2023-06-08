Sarah McCammon joins Washington Desk

In a note to newsroom staff, Krishnadev Calamur, Chief Washington Editor, and Muthoni Muturi, Executive Producer of the NPR Politics Podcast made the following announcement:

All:

We're delighted to announce that Sarah McCammon is joining the Washington Desk as National Political Correspondent and co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She will continue her stellar coverage of reproductive rights through a political lens, but will also be part of our Politics team as our coverage of the 2024 campaign kicks into high gear.

It's a sort of homecoming for Sarah, who covered the 2016 election on the desk, following the Trump campaign and divisions within the Republican Party over its future. She was also part of the original NPR Politics Podcast team.

Sarah has been at NPR since 2015, and previously reported for our member stations in Georgia, Iowa and Nebraska.

She starts July 1.

Best,

Muthoni and Krishnadev

