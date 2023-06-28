© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Madonna postpones tour while recovering from 'serious bacterial infection'

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published June 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
Madonna was hospitalized with what her management calls "a serious bacterial infection." It is unclear if the singer and actor, now 64 years old, remains in a hospital as of Wednesday afternoon. Her international "Celebration" tour, which was supposed to begin in Vancouver on July 15, has been postponed. It was meant to mark her 40th anniversary as a singer.

In a post published on Instagram Wednesday afternoon, the artist's longtime manager, Guy Oseary, wrote: "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Other details, including the type of infection and the anticipated recovery time, have not been made public. In Oseary's statement, he noted that all her current commitments, including her upcoming tour, have been paused for now.

Anastasia Tsioulcas
