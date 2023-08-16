How Georgia's Republican governor broke with Trump — and thrived

Kemp also testified under subpoena for the Fulton County special grand jury that investigated attempts to interfere with the 2020 election result. That investigation ultimately led a grand jury to hand up criminal charges against Trump and 18 others.
What's the big deal? Kemp has been one of just a few elected Republicans in prominent positions to push back against Trump while maintaining broad support among GOP voters.
Kemp has managed to walk a fine line, breaking with Trump while being careful about bashing him directly.
He has kept his base satisfied by accomplishing a laundry list of conservative priorities, like championing a roughly six-week abortion ban and signing a sweeping election law designed to mollify voters who harbored doubts about the integrity of the 2020 election.
Following Trump's latest indictment in Georgia, the former president says he will hold a press conference on Monday to present evidence of widespread voter fraud in Georgia in 2020. But Kemp is already swatting those claims aside.
"The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen," Kemp responded on social media. "For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor."
At the same time, Kemp has called the Fulton County criminal investigation a "distraction" and has also commented that, "Every Republican running for President would be better than Joe Biden." Trump is currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president.
What are people saying?
Some Republicans have lauded Kemp's approach, like former Vice President Mike Pence, who said on Wednesday the "Georgia election was not stolen."
"Brian Kemp once again showing the roadmap other Republicans would be wise to follow," Georgia's former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan wrote on social media.
But some of the most fervent supporters of the former president still fault Kemp for not doing enough to keep Trump in office.
