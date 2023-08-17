Congratulations NPR and Member stations for winning multiple Edward R. Murrow Awards
The Radio Television Digital News Association announced August 15th the 2023 National Edward R. Murrow Award recipients: NPR won 3 awards and Member stations earned 27!
Congratulations to Photographer Carol Guzy, Visuals Editor Grace Widyatmadja and Host, Don Gonyea for winning an Edward R. Murrow Award in the category, Digital for Still Life, Ukraine.
Congratulations to Dave Blanchard, Sam Yellowhorse Kesler, Emma Peaslee, Willa Rubin, James Sneed, Jess Jiang, Molly Messick, Keith Romer, Adrian Ma, Wailin Wong, Darian Woods, Brittany Cronin, Corey Bridges, Sierra Juarez, Kate Concannon, Alex Goldmark, Jack Corbett, Courtney Theophin and Mito Habe-Evans for winning the Excellence in Innovation for Planet Money TikTok.
Congratulations to Ayen Bior, Ari Shapiro, Noah Caldwell, Matt Ozug, Sarah Handel, Ricci Shryock & Miguel Macias for winning the News Series award for Climate, Migration and the Far-Right.
Member Station Wins
Network Radio:
Feature Reporting
New York Public Radio (in partnership with The New Yorker)
New York, NY
Large Market Radio:
Continuing Coverage
Reproductive Rights in the Deep South
WWNO/WRKF
New Orleans, LA
Digital
Kansas News Service (in partnership with High Plains Public Radio)
Kansas City, MO
Excellence in Sound
Mariachi Extravaganza: Meet the Competitors in this Year's 'Mariachi Super Bowl'
Texas Public Radio
San Antonio, TX
Small Market Radio:
Excellence in Writing
It Takes a Python to Find a Python: How Researchers Bagged the Heaviest Snake in Florida History
WLRN News
Miami, FL
Investigative Reporting
How a Mass. Law Intended to Protect Victims Became a 'Gift to Abusers'
WBUR
Boston, MA
News Series
Falling Short: Why Democrats Keep Losing Most Statewide Races?
WFAE
Charlotte, NC
Podcast
Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist
WHYY (in partnership with Temple University Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting)
Philadelphia, PA
Sports Reporting
Even Competitive Hunting Can't Stop Coyotes from Thriving in Kansas
Kansas News Service (in partnership with High Plains Public Radio)
Kansas City, MO
Overall Excellence
Texas Public Radio
San Antonio, TX
Excellence in Sound
'Flying on Strings and Cloth': High Above Western Massachusetts
New England Public Media
Springfield, MA
Excellence in Innovation
Falmouth to Falmouth: Connecting Cornwall to Cape Cod
WCAI
Cape Cod and the Islands, MA
Feature Reporting
'Old Ladies' Dive into Cape Ponds Seeking Trash, Emerge Triumphant
WCAI
Cape Cod and the Islands, MA
Hard News
Teen Rescues and Resuscitates Friend Caught in the Cascades on Independence Pass, Credits CPR Training
Aspen Public Radio
Aspen, CO
Investigative Reporting
He Built NH's Largest Addiction Treatment Network. Now, He Faces Accusations of Sexual Misconduct
New Hampshire Public Radio
Concord, NH
News Documentary
Outside/In: After the Avalanche
New Hampshire Public Radio
Concord, NH
News Documentary
BURNED: As California Wildfires Threaten Rural Communities, Forest Service Prevention Efforts Stall
CapRadio (in partnership with KCRW and The California Newsroom)
Sacramento, CA
News Series
No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama
Alabama Public Radio
Tuscaloosa, AL
Podcast
WBHM 90.3
Birmingham, AL
Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
KNKX (in partnership with The Seattle Times)
Seattle, WA
Hard News
Research Shows Social-Emotional Learning in Schools Pays Off, but Conservatives See a Liberal Agenda
KMUW (in partnership with Kansas News Service)
Kansas City, MO
Continuing Coverage
Sandy Hook: 10 Years Later — Coverage from Connecticut Public
CT Public
Hartford, CT
Digital
KBIA-FM
Columbia, MO
Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Indian Boarding Schools Tried to Eradicate Their Language. Now, the Seneca are Bringing it Back.
WXXI Public Media
Rochester, NY
Breaking News Coverage
Migrants Landed Unannounced on Martha's Vineyard; Island Mobilizes to Help as a National Story Grows
WCAI
Cape Cod and the Islands, MA
Excellence in Writing
The Santa Cruz Corpse Flower ... Resurrected!
90.3 KAZU
Monterey, CA
Sports Reporting
WVTF/Radio IQ
Roanoke, VA
