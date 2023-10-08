The latest: Israel is battling Hamas militants for a second day after a surprise attack WRVO | By NPR News Published October 8, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT Facebook Flipboard LinkedIn Email Hatem Moussa/AP / APSmoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)