Are you ready for snowy, icy roads this winter?

When the weather outside is frightful, it’s time to brush up on your winter driving skills.

AAAFleet Manager Todd Ingraham said a big part of driving safely in winter weather is recognizing what’s out of your control.

"Scan the road. Make sure you know what's going on around you,” Ingraham said. “Although you cannot control the people around you, you can better prepare yourself for what may happen if you do scan the roads like that."

Ingraham recommends leaving plenty of distance between your car and the vehicles around you. Also, make sure you accelerate and decelerate slowly. Remember, the roads can change very quickly and become unfamiliar.

"If you have to pull over to the side of the road or have any type of lane change, do it cautiously because the lanes could change from one to the other, and on the side of the road, it's not necessarily treated as well as the traffic lanes," Ingraham said.

Experts said, especially in bad weather, leave extra time and try to remain calm.

Valerie Puma from AAA said new research from theAAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found unsafe driving behavior like speeding or running red lights increased from 2020 to 2021.

"The survey also showed that road rage is a growing concern, with 23 percent of drivers surveyed admitting to driving aggressively by switching lanes quickly or tailgating very closely behind another car,” said Puma.

AAA also said be gentle with your brakes in bad weather, and try to avoid turning and braking at the same time. If you’re tackling hills, don’t stop on your way up, and try to find a flat piece of roadway to get a head start.

If you go off the road, AAA recommends staying in the car with your seat belt on. In an emergency situation, call 911 for help.