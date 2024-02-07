'None of these candidates' takes the Nevada Republican primary, dealing Haley a blow

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley lost the Nevada primary Tuesday as voters turned to the proverbial "none of the above" option, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Haley, who will not be in contention during Thursday's Republican caucus, which former President Donald Trump is expected to win, might have picked up her first win of the campaign in Nevada's toothless primary but it would have been solely symbolic.

Instead, the former South Carolina governor will have to spin a loss in a primary where she was the only major candidate on the ballot. Nevada voters have a "none of these candidates" option on their primary ballots which received the highest percentage of votes.

According to an NPR analysis of data from the tracking firm Ad Impact, Haley's campaign spent zero dollars advertising in the state of Nevada. She instead has turned her focus after New Hampshire to her home state of South Carolina, where voters will take to the polls at the end of the month.

For many Republican voters, though, attention turns to Thursday in the Silver State.

That's when the Nevada Republican Party will hold its caucus, the official contest to win the delegates that are crucial to clinching the nomination.

Trump, who has spent time campaigning in Nevada and has urged voters not to participate in the primary, will only be an option for caucusgoers on Thursday. Still, no law prohibits GOP voters from participating in both contests.

The messaging from the state GOP party runs counter to efforts from the Republican National Committee, which is instead urging Republicans to vote early in 2024.

Trump will be back in Las Vegas on Thursday for a caucus result watch party — though he is already expected to win because he is the only viable candidate in the caucus.

