Local leaders, tenants call for Good Cause Eviction legislation

Local officials and tenants are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to pass “Good Cause Eviction” legislation for across the state.

Good Cause Eviction protections are included in a bill sponsored by Syracuse Assemblymember Pamela Hunter and are meant to protect tenants from no-fault displacements and price-gouging.

Syracuse City Auditor Alex Marion said Good Cause Eviction laws can help to create more equitable communities.

“Locally, we'll see more people with good cause eviction, we'll see more people having long term stable housing,” Marion said. “They'll be able to stay in their homes. They'll be guaranteed a lease renewal at the end of their terms. So they're not subjected to just going from location to location to location. They'll be able to not see their rents skyrocket, So they'll be able to plan their personal finances and build some wealth and security for themselves .”

Marion delivered comments alongside Onondaga County Legislators Maurice Brown and Palmer Harvey as well as some tenant union representatives and Syracuse tenants. County Legislator Maurice Brown said Good Cause Eviction laws need to stretch beyond New York City.

“I do want to congratulate the governor for some of the housing initiatives that she's done,” Brown said. “I actually do think she's made housing a bigger priority than past administrations. But we need to finish the job. We need to go all the way. We can't just protect New York City. We can't just do half the job we need.”

Marion said with the New York State Budget past due now is the time for state lawmakers to get Good Cause Eviction laws in communities.

Onondaga County Legislator Palmer Harvey called directly on Hochul to pass the legislation for Upstate communities.

“It's tough up here,” Harvey said. “Rents are rising here. The poverty is off the charts. Homelessness is increasing. We're struggling to keep people in their homes. And how dare you not give us a fair chance at fight for it with good cause? Opting in is not a solution. We should already be part of the solution. Governor Hochul, if you're listening, we matter upstate.”

Rally attendees also called on state leaders to pass the “Housing Access Voucher Program”, which would provide some rental assistance to families.

