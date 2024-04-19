Tunnel to Towers Foundation to help family of fallen sheriff's deputy

A national organization is stepping up to help the family of Onondaga County Sheriff's Lt. Michael Hoosock.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was founded by the family of firefighter Stephen Siller,who ran through a tunnel on September 11, while off-duty, to help in the Twin Towers, where he died.

Tunnel to Towers Vice President and retired NYPD detective John Huvane said one of the organization's missions is helping grieving families.

“They have so many thoughts going through their head at the time they lose somebody,” he said. “Of course, the biggest is the grief, but then, ‘How am I going to pay the bills?’ ‘How am I going to keep the kids here?’”

Now, the organization is lending a helping hand to the wife and three young children of Lt. Michael Hoosock. Hoosock and Syracuse police officer Michael Jensen were shot and killed Sunday. Huvane said Tunnel to Towers is planning to pay off the mortgage on the Hoosock family home.

“This man led a life of service,” said Huvane. “If we can’t support his family, after he lost his life serving our communities, then we’re failing.”

On Thursday, many people in the community and in local school districts wore blue in support of our local law enforcement officials. Huvane said that show of support matters, and he remembers how he felt watching people line up during 9/11 rescue efforts.

“It just touched me so deep inside because, yes, his family lost, but his law enforcement family lost as well, and being a detective that lost a partner, and understanding that, it just rips you apart inside,” he said.

Huvane said if you’d like to help law enforcement or military families, you can donate to theTunnel to Towers Foundation, or you can honor their sacrifice by finding a way to help your fellow community members.

An online fundraiser is also underway to assist both of the Hoosock and Jensen families. Information on that can be found here.

