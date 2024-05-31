© 2024 WRVO Public Media
A silky shark named Genie swam 17,000 miles, a record-breaking migration

By Regina G. Barber,
Emily KwongAilsa ChangRachel CarlsonMichael Levitt
Published May 31, 2024 at 9:16 AM EDT
Pelayo Salinas / CDF

A silky shark named Genie traveled from the Galapagos Islands out to the open ocean and back – over 17,000 miles – over the course of a year and a half. This is the longest recorded migration for a silky shark.

Marine scientist Pelayo Salinas de León and his team named Genie in honor of the late marine biologist Eugenie Clark. Also known as "The Shark Lady," Clark devoted her life to the study of sharks and to improving their reputation.

Salinas de León says the team was surprised by how far into the Pacific Ocean Genie traveled, but they have three hypotheses as to the reason behind it: (1) better food, (2) to give birth and (3) to mate. The system used to track Genie could help researchers answer this in the future.

And since silky sharks are declining in number, knowing where they are may help us protect them.

Read about Genie in the Journal of Fish Biology.

Have another story you want us to cover? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Today's episode was produced by Michael Levitt and Rachel Carlson. It was edited by Viet Le and Christopher Intagliata. Rachel, Regina Barber and Emily Kwong checked the facts. The audio engineers were Carleigh Strange and Patrick Murray.

Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.