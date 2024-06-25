© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Democrat John Mannion wins nomination in 22nd congressional district

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published June 25, 2024 at 11:10 PM EDT
Signs supporting Democratic congressional candidate John Mannion are displayed at Tuesday night's watch party.
Abigail Connolly
/
WRVO
Signs supporting Democratic congressional candidate John Mannion are displayed at Tuesday night's watch party.

The results are in, and New York State Senator John Mannion is going to be the Democrats’ nominee in the 22nd congressional district race this fall.

In a statement released Tuesday night, Mannion said, “The voters of Central New York and the Mohawk Valley have sent a clear message in this Primary Election: they reject divisive politics and want new leadership in Congress. I’ll continue to run a campaign on the issues, my record, and work to expand our winning coalition. Control of Congress runs through NY-22 – we need party-unity and a big tent to flip this seat and stop dangerous attacks on our freedoms and values.”

Loading...

Mannion beat fellow Democrat Sarah Klee Hood, a DeWitt Town Councilor, mother, and former Air Force officer.

After the results were released Tuesday, Klee Hood asked Democrats to come together.

Congressional candidate Sarah Klee Hood and her supporters watch the primary results on Tuesday night.
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Congressional candidate Sarah Klee Hood and her supporters watch the primary results on Tuesday night.

"NY-22 specifically if the best toss-up nationally to win back the House," Klee Hood said. "Winning back the House means that our daughters will get their rights back. It means that families will get the services, the programs that they need to thrive, that our communities will begin to be elevated. There is so much hope and potential in flipping back NY-22, that we simply must come together."

She also spoke about what might be next for her.

"A lot of our communities, our young families, it's different than when I was going through this, and just trying to be a voice to advocate for better policies," she said. "Not only for women and our daughters and our granddaughters, but for working families at-large."

Mannion will face off with Republican incumbent Brandon Williams (R-Sennett) this fall.

It’s expected to be one of the most closely watched races in the country.

Before his election to the senate, Mannion spent three decades as a science teacher in the West Genesee School District. He also served as a union president. During the primary campaign, Mannion received endorsements from a number of unions, including New York State United Teachers (NYSUT), Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA), and The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW Local 2032).

Mannion said he helped usher in a number of initiatives during his time in Albany, including the Green Chips legislation and the creation of a police department at Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Tags
John MannionSarah Klee Hoodpolitics22nd Congressional districtRegional NewsBrandon Williams
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain