CNY travel agent's advice if you're traveling this week? 'Pack your patience'

Airports will be busier than ever with the July 4 holiday approaching, and the TSA is breaking records for the numbers of individuals screened. Overall AAA is anticipating this week to be the busiest travel week ever, with an additional 5.7 million people traveling compared to 2019. They project nearly 71 million people flying or driving over this year’s holiday.

Many of those travelers will be flying out of central New York, according to Syracuse AAA travel agent Robin Mitchell.

"It has been busier than we've seen probably in the last six, seven years,” Mitchell said. “A lot of travel to Italy, Greece, a lot of European travel, a lot of cruises. Very popular this year."

Mitchell advises fliers to get to the airport early, make parking reservations, and use your airline’s app to sign in. She also says you need to bring more than luggage.

“People have to pack their patience,” she said. “It is summertime, there are thunderstorms, there are weather delays, there are mechanicals, things come up, so you just have to be patient."

Seattle and Anchorage are among the top destinations in the U.S., according to AAA, mainly because of the resurgence of the cruise industry post-pandemic.