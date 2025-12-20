© 2025 WRVO Public Media
3 Rochester police officers shot late Friday; suspect killed

WXXI News | By Gino Fanelli
Published December 20, 2025 at 9:55 AM EST
James Brown
/
WXXI News file photo

Three Rochester police officers were shot Friday night after responding to a call on Chili Avenue. 

At 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a domestic incident in which a man said his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend was trying to break into the house, according to Rochester police. 

When officers arrived, they found the suspect at the side of the house. Police said he immediately opened fire, striking two officers. One officer was hit multiple times but saved from serious injury by his ballistic vest. The second was shot in the upper body; as of Saturday morning, he is listed in critical but stable condition.  

The suspect also exchanged gunfire with the man who called police, shooting him multiple times. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to live.  

Police said the suspect ran from the scene and was soon found on Arnett Boulevard and Thurston Road. When ordered to stop, he fired at a third officer, shooting him once in the upper body. That officer and others on the scene returned fire, shooting the suspect several times. He died at the scene.  

The third officer's condition is currently serious but non-life-threatening, police said. 

"Saying you're going to go out and risk your life is an easy thing to do," Rochester Police Chief David Smith said at a news conference early Saturday. "Actually going out and risking your life as our officers did last night is a completely different level of dedication." 

The identity of the suspect has yet to be released. 

Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli came to CITY as a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press. His interests include government and policy, policing, cannabis, and beer.
