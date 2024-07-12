© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Introducing Tested from NPR and CBC

Published July 12, 2024 at 9:30 AM EDT
Illustration by Luke Medina/NPR; Photo/Getty Images

Tested is a new 6-part series from NPR's Embedded and CBC.

Who gets to compete? Since the beginning of women's sports, there has been a struggle over who qualifies for the women's category. Tested follows the unfolding story of elite female runners who have been told they can no longer race as women, because of their biology. As the Olympics approach, they face hard choices: take drugs to lower their natural testosterone levels, give up their sport entirely, or fight. To understand how we got here, we trace the surprising, 100-year history of sex testing.

Hosted by journalist Rose Eveleth (Flash Forward), Tested launches July 15, ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Embedded+ supporters enjoy early and ad-free access.

