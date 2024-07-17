Trey Anastasio is no stranger to the Tiny Desk, having performed a solo set in 2015. Bassist Mike Gordon and drummer Jon Fishman also performed for our Tiny Desk (home) concert series in 2020 with guitarist Leo Kottke. And now, finally, we get a full Phish Tiny Desk concert.

The set began with “Sigma Oasis,” which included a little musical reference to the All Things Considered theme song. The band continued with “Evolve,” a track from its 16th studio album released last week. Before the band’s final song, Anastasio and Gordon warmed up their fingers on tiny trampolines, which likely had the uninitiated scratching their heads. But for fans of this band, it was a clear signal of what was coming next: “You Enjoy Myself,” a song that dates back to the band’s beginnings and can safely be called a Phish classic. In live performances, the jam segment features choreographed bouncing, and the band brought that spectacle right into our office.

After, the band ended its set and swerved out slowly through the crowd, singing while giving out high fives. But the audience's applause didn’t stop, so Phish came back out and played two bonus tracks: “Sample in a Jar” and “Chalk Dust Torture.” “When we started the band, we used to practice in a room exactly this size… it was probably smaller,” Anastasio shared. What a gift to get to watch Phish perform in a similarly sized room 41 years later.

SET LIST

“Sigma Oasis”

“Evolve”

“You Enjoy Myself”

“Sample in a Jar”

“Chalk Dust Torture”



MUSICIANS

Trey Anastasio: guitar, lead vocals

Mike Gordon: bass, vocals

Jon Fishman: drums, vocals

Page McConnell: keys, vocals



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer/Director: Maia Stern

Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Valentina Rodríguez Sánchez

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis

Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

