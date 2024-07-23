© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'If You Can Keep It': Joe Biden is out. What's Next For the Democratic Party?

Published July 23, 2024 at 9:29 AM EDT
U.S. President Joe Biden holds news conference at the 2024 NATO Summit in Washington, DC.
Kent Nishimura
/
Getty Images
U.S. President Joe Biden holds news conference at the 2024 NATO Summit in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden is no longer seeking re-election.

Yesterday he announced the decision to step down as the Democratic presidential nominee in a letter posted to his social media platforms.

From the statement on Instagram:

He also said he would speak about it in greater detail later this week. Shortly after, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place.

How does this decision affect the Democrats' chances of victory in November?

Find more of our programsonline. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts