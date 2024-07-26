© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What chimpanzee gestures reveal about human communication

By Regina G. Barber,
Emily KwongAilsa ChangRachel CarlsonKira Wakeam
Published July 26, 2024 at 10:11 AM EDT
Two chimpanzees groom each other — a behavior that can involve several gestures.
Anup Shah/Getty Images
Two chimpanzees groom each other — a behavior that can involve several gestures.

Chimpanzees are our closest living relatives. But how much of their communication resembles ours?

A lot, it turns out.

According to a study published Monday in the journal Current Biology, chimpanzees gesture back-and-forth in a similar way to humans taking turns speaking.

Gal Badihi, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of St. Andrews, looked at exchanges among five wild chimpanzee populations in East Africa. Usually, these exchanges had two parts: One chimpanzee might tap the another's hand, and then the other taps back like in this video.

But sometimes the exchanges had up to seven parts, which was exciting to see.

Badihi told NPR that these chimpanzees "seem to have this back and forth in a face-to-face communicative set up that kind of resembles human conversations."

Sweeping an enormous data set of ape communication, Badihi and the research team determined that 14% of communicative interactions between the chimpanzees involved gestural exchanges.

For example, chimpanzees groom one another, which involves a lot of gestures. One chimpanzee might scratch himself in an exaggerated way, and in response, another chimpanzee may respond with a gesture to clarify where to begin grooming.

"They might also gesture to start traveling together, or when they greet each other after a long time. They even may shake hands or hug or kiss," Badihi told NPR.

On average, the timing between a gesture and response was 120 milliseconds. Of the various populations, the Sonso chimpanzees of Uganda were the slowest responders. But overall, these interactions happened quickly.

The speed of human conversation is also a rapid-fire volley. Across language, conversational turn-taking averages 200 milliseconds between responses.

The research presents an intriguing possibility: Back-and-forth communication may have evolved before humans split off from great apes.

No language required.

Interested in more science news? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Today's episode was produced by Rachel Carlson and Kira Wakeam, and edited by Rebecca Ramirez and Christopher Intagliata. Emily Kwong, Regina G. Barber, Rachel and Rebecca checked the facts. The audio engineer was Valentina Rodriguez-Sanchez.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Kira Wakeam