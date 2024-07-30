© 2024 WRVO Public Media
S.O.S.: Songs of summer

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre,
Hazel CillsRobin Hilton
Published July 30, 2024 at 10:18 AM EDT
Bet Bettencourt
/
Courtesy of the artist
"Love Me Je Je," from the Tems album Born in the Wild, is one of our summer song picks.

We've almost reached the halfway point for summer — it goes by so fast! So, before the long days and heat waves fade away, we're taking this week's episode to share our picks for the "songs of summer." These aren't the big bangers or Top 40 hits specifically designed to capitalize on the seasonal vibes. We're instead playing the songs that feel like summer or say summer to us. This includes everything from the rooftop dance beats of Kaytranada's "Lover/Friend," to the sun-bleached haze of Keaton Henson's "Sandwalking."

Alt.Latino host Anamaria Sayre and NPR Music editor Hazel Cills join host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Kaytranada and Rochelle Jordan: "Lover/Friend," from Timeless
2. HUGEL: "Patadas de Ahogado / LATIN MAFIA (Rework)" (single)
3. Keaton Henson: "Sandwalking," from Somnambulant Cycles
4. Tems: "Love Me Je Je," from Born in the Wild
5. Karol G: "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" (single)
6. Mary Lattimore: "I Spent the Day Inside" (single)

Copyright 2024 NPR

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
