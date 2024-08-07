© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Alt.Latino's best new music round-up: Danny Ocean, Girl Ultra and Superfónicos

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre,
Felix Contreras
Published August 7, 2024 at 9:17 AM EDT
Danny Ocean is featured on this week's Alt.Latino.

Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre run through their favorite new music, including new work from Venezuelan artist Danny Ocean in the midst of the country's political crisis, Girl Ultra leaning into her techno side, funky, electro-cumbia from Superfónicos and more.

Songs featured in this episode:

  • Superfónicos, "Renaceré"
  • Girl Ultra, "lalala"
  • Fuerza Regida, "TUQLO"
  • Danny Ocean, "por la pequeña Venecia"
  • Lisa Morales, "Hermanitas in the Rain"
  • Jazz Orishas, "Deniye"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Taylor Haney, with editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
