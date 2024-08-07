Alt.Latino's best new music round-up: Danny Ocean, Girl Ultra and Superfónicos

Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre run through their favorite new music, including new work from Venezuelan artist Danny Ocean in the midst of the country's political crisis, Girl Ultra leaning into her techno side, funky, electro-cumbia from Superfónicos and more.

Songs featured in this episode:

Superfónicos, "Renaceré"

Girl Ultra, "lalala"

Fuerza Regida, "TUQLO"

Danny Ocean, "por la pequeña Venecia"

Lisa Morales, "Hermanitas in the Rain"

Jazz Orishas, "Deniye"

