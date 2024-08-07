The debate at the heart of new electricity transmission

The U.S. wants to become a net-zero emissions economy by 2050. That will mean a lot of new generation from renewable energy. It also means more transmission networks are needed to bring it onto the grid.

But there's a debate over how that new transmission should be built — between a competitive or monopoly approach. Today, we look at why competition is so divisive and why each side thinks they should build the next generation of transmission infrastructure.

Related Listening:

Texas' new power grid problem (Apple / Spotify)

Green energy gridlock (Apple / Spotify)

.

Copyright 2024 NPR