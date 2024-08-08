© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Is the UK open for business?

By Darian Woods,
Wailin WongAngel CarrerasKate Concannon
Published August 8, 2024 at 9:19 AM EDT
Globalization, as we once knew it, is dead ... well, that's according to the UK's new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves.

Chancellor Reeves has run the UK Treasury since July 2024. She's facing an economic backdrop familiar to many countries: hollowed-out industrial towns; climate change; global wars and conflicts.

Today on the show: Our conversation with Chancellor Reeves on her visit this week to the US. What she thinks went wrong with globalization, and the new economic map she's coursing.

Darian Woods
