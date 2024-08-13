© 2024 WRVO Public Media
GOP attacks Tim Walz, who served 24 years in National Guard, over military record

By Tamara Keith,
Quil LawrenceRon Elving
Published August 13, 2024 at 9:12 AM EDT
MSG Michele Hammonds
/
U.S. Department of Defense
Then-U.S. Rep. Timothy Walz (right) talks with a group of Soldiers during a tour at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 11, 2008. The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.

In 2018, Tim Walz said he carried weaponry "in war" when pushing for gun control, despite never serving in combat. He also said he chose to retire from the military after 24 years, shortly before his unit deployed to Iraq, in order to focus on his run for Congress.

