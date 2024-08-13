What happens at the end of the universe?

Will it be a slow fade? A big rip? An abrupt disintegration?

We don't know for sure how the universe will end. But thanks to theoretical astrophysicists like Katie Mack, we can speculate.

That speculation requires theorizing about dark energy, the mysterious force that's driving the accelerated expansion of the universe. What happens at the end of that expansion? Scientists say it could eventually lead to heat death: A cold, dark cosmos populated by isolated galaxies, fading stars — and even the evaporation of black holes.

That's just one potential option.

Other scientists theorize that the universe could rip itself apart ... or that a quantum fluctuation could destroy us all in a matter of seconds.

But how does it all work? And how will it all end? To know for sure, scientists will need a lot more data — or for humanity to survive trillions of years.

