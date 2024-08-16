The News Roundup For August 16, 2024

On Saturday, the Trump campaign confirmed that it had been hacked. An anonymous emailer identified only as "Robert" sent internal Trump campaign documents to POLITICO, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.

July's Consumer Price Index showed that annual inflation dipped below 3 percent for the first time since 2021. Experts say this puts the Federal Reserve firmly on track to cut interest rates at its meeting next month.

Colorado's Tina Peters – the first local election official to be charged with a security breach after the 2020 election – was found guilty by a jury on charges including attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with an order from the secretary of state.

And in global news, two military groups have been at war for 16 months in Sudan, each trying to take control of the country. The war has created the world's largest displacement crisis with nearly 11 million people forced to flee their homes. More than 2 million have left the country entirely.

The past week and a half saw a dramatic shift in Russia's war on Ukraine. Heading into the summer, Russia was grinding down Ukraine's defenses and making advances in the eastern part of the country. But last week, Ukraine dealt a major counterblow when its military launched a surprise attack into Russia. By Monday, Ukraine reported that it controlled nearly 400 square miles in Russia's Kursk region.

On Wednesday the World Health Organization declared mpox a global health emergency. Mpox was first identified in humans in 1970. But two years ago, scientists confirmed the virus could be spread from person to person through sex, with outbreaks in more than 70 countries that had not previously reported its presence.

We cover the most important stories here and around the globe in the News Roundup.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR