Entering the studio with Jesse Thorn on the latest episode is John Cena.

These days, you probably seen him in blockbusters like The Suicide Squad or the Fast & Furious franchise. He's also starred in some of the funniest comedies in recent memory like Trainwreck and Blockers.

For some folks of a certain generation John Cena is a wrestler. In the aughts, he got his break in the ring in the WWE. He's a "face" in wrestling terms – the heroic "good guy" – with an iconic and meme-able catch phrase: "You Can't See Me."

The wrestler turned actor talks about his path to the ring and Hollywood. John recently announced his imminent retirement from wrestling – he talked with us about that decision. Plus, John's always wanted to learn how to play piano, and he's thought of a way to make that happen. We get into that and so much more on the latest episode.

His latest project is an action comedy called Jackpot! where he stars alongside Awkwafina. You can stream it now on Amazon Prime.

