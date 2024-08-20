Rufaro Faith Mazarura's 'Let the Games Begin' is a rom-com set in the Olympic village

The fictional Olympics at the heart of Rufaro Faith Mazarura's novel, Let the Games Begin, kick off in Athens. And in the middle of one of the most important athletic competitions in the world, star runner Zeke and Olympic organizing committee intern Olivia are thrown together against all odds in what becomes a whirlwind romance. In today's episode, the author speaks with The Indicator's Wailin Wong about why the Olympics are such a good backdrop for a rom-com, why there was a dearth of these stories, and how the International Olympic Committee's copyright rules impacted her writing.

To listen to Book of the Day sponsor-free and support NPR's book coverage, sign up for Book of the Day+ at plus.npr.org/bookoftheday

Copyright 2024 NPR