The SMACKDOWN: Maya Angelou vs. Harvey Milk vs. MC Hammer

By Brittany Luse,
Olivia Allen-Price KQEDPendarvis Harshaw KQEDBarton GirdwoodCorey Antonio RoseJessica Placzek
Published August 20, 2024 at 9:10 AM EDT
San Francisco. Harvey Milk. MC Hammer. Maya Angelou.
Getty Images
San Francisco. Harvey Milk. MC Hammer. Maya Angelou.

Who will win today's cage match?

Welcome to The Smackdown! For the next several weeks Brittany is hosting debates in cities and regions across the United States to find out who and what are the most influential things from those places.

This episode Brittany lands in San Francisco, California, the Bay Area, and debates with KQED reporters Pendarvis Harshaw, host of Rightnowish, and Olivia Allen-Price, host of Bay Curious. There will be winners. There will be losers. There will be surprises.

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Olivia Allen-Price KQED
Pendarvis Harshaw KQED
Barton Girdwood
Corey Antonio Rose
Jessica Placzek
