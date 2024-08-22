How blue candidates might win in red districts

Before she became vice president, Kamala Harris had only ever won elections in California — a solid blue state.

To win the White House, the Harris-Walz ticket will need to compete in purple and even red areas.

At the Democratic National Convention, delegates and other attendees from conservative parts of the country offer what they think their party needs to do to reach voters in swing states and Republican strongholds.

