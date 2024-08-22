© 2024 WRVO Public Media
We The People: Canary in the Coal Mine

By Sarah Wyman,
Casey Miner, Julie Caine, Yin Cai, Kiana Paclibon, Lawrence Wu, Anya Steinberg, Devin Katayama, Rachel Horowitz, Linah Mohammad, Cristina Kim, Irene Noguchi
Published August 22, 2024 at 9:05 AM EDT
Ethan Miller
/
Getty Images

The Third Amendment. Maybe you've heard it as part of a punchline. It's the one about quartering troops — two words you probably haven't heard side by side since about the late 1700s.

At first glance, it might not seem super relevant to modern life. But in fact, the U.S. government has gotten away with violating the Third Amendment several times since its ratification — and every time it's gone largely unnoticed.

Today on Throughline's We the People: In a time of escalating political violence, police forces armed with military equipment, and more frequent and devastating natural disasters, why the Third Amendment deserves a closer look.

Guests:

Tom W. Bell, Professor of Law at Chapman University's Dale E. Fowler School of Law.

Michael Smith, Assistant Professor of Law at St. Mary's University School of Law in Texas.

Casey Miner
