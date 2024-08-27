Jon Hamm is an actor with a lot of range. He can do serious, and he can definitely do funny.

The Missouri-born actor has worked with a lot of stellar comedians. He was hilarious in the movie Bridesmaids where he carries his weight alongside Saturday Night Live alums Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.

And when Hamm flips a switch, he's breathtaking. Take his role in Mad Men for example. Hamm commands the screen as the charismatic Don Draper. He swept award seasons with his role, collecting a couple of Emmys and a Golden Globe for his performance.

Jon's latest project is the TV anthology series Fargo. In the most recent season, he plays Sheriff Roy Tillman, a rancher and lawman with a unique approach of law enforcement.

When Jon joined us in the show a few years back, he had just starred in a comic noir called Maggie Moore(s). A film with a perfect mix of serious and funny.

He chatted with us about Maggie Moore(s) and also got into how he landed his memorable role on Mad Men. Plus, he gets into his move from Missouri to LA and his (almost) failed attempt at becoming an actor.

This interview originally aired in June of 2023

