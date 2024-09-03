Fall preview 2024

© 2024 WRVO Public Media
As we near the end of summer and barrel toward fall each year, we get a deluge of new albums. On this episode we look ahead to some of the ones we're most excited about, including a posthumous release from SOPHIE, a stunning double album from Mount Eerie, a recently discovered Nustrat Fateh Ali Khan recording made more than 30 years ago and more.

NPR Music editors Hazel Cills and Sheldon Pearce join host Robin Hilton as they look ahead to the most anticipated fall releases.

Featured albums:

1. SOPHIE: SOPHIE
2. Mount Eerie: Night Palace
3. Dua Saleh: I Should Call Them
4. Kim Deal: Nobody Loves You More
5. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: Chain Of Light
6. Soccer Mommy: Evergreen
7. Katie Gavin: What A Relief
8. Oliver Coates: Throb, shiver, arrow of time
9. Nubya Garcia: Odyssey

Other most-anticipated releases for fall 2024:

Bright Eyes: Five Dice, All Threes
Jamie xx: In Waves
Thurston Moore: Flow Critical Lucidity
Alan Sparhawk: White Roses, My God
Billy Strings: Highway Prayers
Christian Lee Hutson: Paradise Pop. 10
Mickey Guyton: House On Fire
Broadcast: Distant Call - Collected Demos 2000-2006
Dawn Richard, Spencer Zahn: Quiet in a World Full of Noise
Orla Gartland: Everybody Needs a Hero
Yasmin Williams: Acadia
The Linda Lindas: No Obligation
Japandroids: Fate & Alcohol
Laura Marling: Patterns in Repeat
Pixies: The Night the Zombies Came
Charley Crockett: Visions of Dallas

Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Sheldon Pearce
