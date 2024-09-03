Fall preview 2024

As we near the end of summer and barrel toward fall each year, we get a deluge of new albums. On this episode we look ahead to some of the ones we're most excited about, including a posthumous release from SOPHIE, a stunning double album from Mount Eerie, a recently discovered Nustrat Fateh Ali Khan recording made more than 30 years ago and more.

NPR Music editors Hazel Cills and Sheldon Pearce join host Robin Hilton as they look ahead to the most anticipated fall releases.

Featured albums:

1. SOPHIE: SOPHIE

2. Mount Eerie: Night Palace

3. Dua Saleh: I Should Call Them

4. Kim Deal: Nobody Loves You More

5. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: Chain Of Light

6. Soccer Mommy: Evergreen

7. Katie Gavin: What A Relief

8. Oliver Coates: Throb, shiver, arrow of time

9. Nubya Garcia: Odyssey

Other most-anticipated releases for fall 2024:

Bright Eyes: Five Dice, All Threes

Jamie xx: In Waves

Thurston Moore: Flow Critical Lucidity

Alan Sparhawk: White Roses, My God

Billy Strings: Highway Prayers

Christian Lee Hutson: Paradise Pop. 10

Mickey Guyton: House On Fire

Broadcast: Distant Call - Collected Demos 2000-2006

Dawn Richard, Spencer Zahn: Quiet in a World Full of Noise

Orla Gartland: Everybody Needs a Hero

Yasmin Williams: Acadia

The Linda Lindas: No Obligation

Japandroids: Fate & Alcohol

Laura Marling: Patterns in Repeat

Pixies: The Night the Zombies Came

Charley Crockett: Visions of Dallas

