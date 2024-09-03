Tyrese Gibson is a true renaissance man. He's a Grammy-nominated singer and a blockbuster actor who's starred in nearly every installment of The Fast and the Furious franchise. He's modeled, penned a memoir, and even co-created his own comic book.

His latest project is a crime drama–1992. It's set in Los Angeles, the day four police officers charged with beating Rodney King were acquitted. 1992 takes place during the first night as unrest spreads across the city.

Tyrese plays Mercer. Mercer is recently out of prison and desperately trying to rebuild his life and his relationship with his son. In another part of the city, a dangerous heist stirs, led by a ringleader played by Ray Liotta in one of his last roles. It's in theaters now.

We get into 1992 and throw it back to Tyrese Gibson's first big break, a 1994 appearance in a commercial for a classic soft drink. Plus, Tyrese stops us mid-interview to take an important call from what Bay Area rap legend? Find out on Bullseye.

