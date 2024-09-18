A year after the strike is the UAW still winning?

A year ago at this time, members of the United Auto Workers Union were feeling powerful and optimistic. The group's new President Shawn Fain had called a historic strike. For the first time, the Union walked out on ALL three big automakers.

It was a bold move that by most measures worked. It ultimately brought Ford, GM and Stellantis much closer to the union's demands for historic raises and new job protections.

The strike's success had people predicting a bigger and more powerful union.

A year on the union is still staring down some major challenges.

